Marsha Blackburn Report: Putting Students First

Washington, D.C. – Recent debates over shutdowns, Critical Race Theory, and girls in sports have demonstrated the need for parents and students to have more options for education. School choice puts students first by tying funding to the child instead of the school.

It is critical to bring awareness to programs that offer students more opportunities to thrive this National School Choice Week.

Demanding Transparency On Joe Biden’s Failure In Afghanistan



The Joe Biden administration’s exit from Afghanistan was a failure. I, along with sixteen of my colleagues, sent a letter demanding Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stop hiding behind classified hearings and tell the American people the truth about their disastrous and deadly withdrawal of U.S. Armed Forces from Afghanistan.

News You Can Use



Each year, I meet with leaders in every county across our state, and this week, I visited Dyer County, Henderson County, Weakley County, Obion County, Gibson County, Lake County, and Henry County.

Tennesseans are fed up with Joe Biden’s socialist agenda — they want to see less spending, low taxes, and more food on the grocery store shelves.

Marsha’s Roundup

Let’s make one thing clear: whoever is nominated to the Supreme Court must be an independent voice who upholds the constitution — not a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden has had the opportunity to take action on the crisis in Ukraine for months, and he’s failed.

Russia and Ukraine are on the brink of war, and Joe Biden is doing nothing to stop it.

