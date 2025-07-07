Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place July 10th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This Thursday, July 10th 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Downtown Commons

215 Legion Street

Artists: The 1980 and Kenny Mullins

Higher Level on Franklin

137 Franklin Street

Pups Plants and Goods

117A Strawberry Alley

Artist: Annalee Head

Wedding Bells

123 Franklin Street

Artist: Rachael Lorene Cunningham

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street

Exhibit: The Wild Side

www.dac.gallery/

Artlink

98 Franklin Street

Artist: Audrey Marles

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery

106 North Second Street

Exhibit: “Americ-ugh,” featuring the works of Luke Warren

This provocative exhibition invites viewers into a powerful visual dialogue exploring the intersections of gun culture, organized sports, and western religious ideologies—challenging what we’ve come to accept as patriotic norms.

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street

Artist: Allaylle

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Emilia Conder

First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street

Exhibit: Jane Olson

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin Street

Artist: Tracy Bettencourt

“The Gallery” at River City Clay

115 Franklin Street

Event: Selby Shipley: Creatures of the Night

www.rivercityclay.com/

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street

www.customshousemuseum.org

Beachaven Downtown

101 Franklin Street

Artist: Katelyn Gabler

Hudabam

110 Franklin Street

Artist: Talia Arte

Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street

Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings

Pinky’s Up

120 Strawberry Alley

Madison Street United Methodist Church

319 Madison Street

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.