Nashville Symphony Wows Packed Crowd at Downtown Commons

Clarksville, TN – The 14-time Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony, under the direction of conductor Kelly Corcoran, delivered a fantastic performance at a packed Downtown Commons recently, thanks to the sponsorship of Benefits, Inc. and Jack B. Turner & Associates.

Downtown Commons’ Kara Zahn said, “We encouraged everyone to get here early to enjoy our food trucks on Main Street, which include Taco Azteca, Sassy’s, and Smash’n Beef Co., as well as our own Wolf Down, and they certainly did. We want to thank our sponsors and this great turnout. We are so excited to have the Nashville Symphony back in Clarksville and performing for us tonight.”

The show opened with music by Antonin Dvorak and Johannes Brahms, transitioned to a lively version of the classic Latin song El Cumbanchero, then went into four lovely pieces from Bizet’s Carmen. Corcoran, a big fan of John Williams, performed three of his compositions from Star Wars, The Witches of Eastwick, and Hook, then closed the program with the Tennessee Waltz and The Stars and Stripes Forever.

Photo Gallery