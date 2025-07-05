Marsha Blackburn releases Statement on President Donald Trump’s Tennessee U.S. Attorney Nominations

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has released the following statement praising President Donald J. Trump’s nominations of Mike Dunavant to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee and Braden Boucek to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee:

“In nominating Mike Dunavant and Braden Boucek, President Trump is keeping his promise to Make America Safe Again,” said Senator Blackburn. “Both are experienced and principled federal prosecutors who know what it takes to lead a U.S. Attorney’s office. Mike and Braden will uphold the rule of law in Tennessee, restore law and order, and admirably serve the people of our incredible state. In my role on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I look forward to supporting their nominations and working to ensure they are swiftly confirmed.”

Background

Mike Dunavant, Nominee for U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee:

Mr. Dunavant previously served as a U.S. Attorney during President Trump’s first term and was confirmed by the Senate in a unanimous vote.

Under his leadership, Memphis witnessed a 13.1% decrease in overall violent crime from 2017 to 2019.

Mr. Dunavant also instituted a successful carjacking initiative with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and local law enforcement to aggressively prosecute armed carjackings.

He reinvigorated the Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force, expanding cooperation with local and federal law enforcement.

Mr. Dunavant brings the leadership, experience, and proven track record needed to reduce violent crime and restore public safety in Memphis.

Braden Boucek, Nominee for U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee:

Mr. Boucek served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in both Nashville and Memphis and as a prosecutor for the state of Tennessee—as both an Assistant Attorney General and as Assistant District Attorney.

He has prosecuted hundreds of cases, ranging from organized crime and drug trafficking cases to terrorism and immigration offenses.