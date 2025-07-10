117th Lone Oak Picnic Returns July 26th with Food, Music, and Family Fun

Cunningham, TN – One of Montgomery County’s longest-running traditions returns Saturday, July 26th, 2025,as the Central Civitan Club hosts the 117th Annual Lone Oak Picnic at its historic site in Cunningham. From 10:00am to 2:00pm, families, friends, and neighbors will gather at 275 Highway 13 for a summer celebration filled with food, fun, music, and hometown pride — and everyone is welcome to join.

Guests can follow the scent of slow-smoked pork and chicken barbecue, available for purchase. For those seeking a lighter bite or a sweet treat, options include hot dogs, chips, refreshing drinks, and ice cream. With plenty of shaded seating and free parking off Alonzo Place, attendees can relax and enjoy the day in comfort.

The event is packed with family-friendly entertainment. Inflatables will keep the kids bouncing with joy, while adults can explore a silent auction featuring items donated by local businesses and individuals.

Classic car lovers won’t want to miss the cruise-in, where polished chrome and vintage engines will be on proud display.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, live performances will feature the toe-tapping sounds of the Back Lot Pickers and a rousing show from the Montgomery Central Marching Band. Elected officials are expected to stop by and greet the crowd, providing an opportunity for face-to-face connections with local leaders.

Organized by the Central Civitan Club and supported by generous contributions from throughout the community, the Lone Oak Picnic is more than an event—it’s a cherished tradition. With a blend of old-fashioned charm and lively fun, it continues to serve as a homecoming for many and a highlight of summer for all.

Find out more information on the Central Civitan’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/centralcivitan

Mark your calendars, bring the family, and don’t forget your appetite. The Lone Oak Picnic is back—and it’s better than ever.

Photo From Last Year’s Lone Oak Picnic

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.