Dickson Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for Planned Remodel July 16th

News Staff
Dickson Driver Services Center
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland SecurityNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Dickson Driver Services Center, 114 West Christi Drive, will close for a planned remodel on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025.

While the Dickson Driver Services Center is closed residents can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, County Clerk’s partners, Self-Service Kiosks, utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html or visit the temporary Driver Services location at the Nashville State Community College Dickson Campus.

The temporary location at 206 West Walnut Street will open after the Dickson Driver Services Center closes for remodel. The temporary location’s dates and hours will be announced on our website, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html. Knowledge tests will not be available at the temporary location.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

  • Clarksville Driver Services Center – 220 West Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville
  • Springfield Driver Services Center – 4676 Highway 41 North, Suite C, Springfield
  • Hickory Hollow Driver Services Center – 5216 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch
  • Nashville/Hart Lane Driver Services Center – 624 Hart Lane, Nashville
  • Nashville/Downtown Express Services Center – William R. Snodgrass Building, 3rd Floor, 312 Rosa Parks Avenue, Nashville
  • Franklin Driver Services Center – 3830 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
  • Columbia Driver Services Center – 1701 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Nearby Self-Service Kiosks and County Clerk Partners Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

  • Dickson County Clerk Kiosk – 303 Henslee Drive, Dickson 
  • Houston County Clerk Kiosk – 4725 East Main Street, Erin
  • Hickman County Clerk Kiosk – 114 N. Central Avenue Suite 204, Centerville
  • AAA Cool Springs Kiosk – 1701 Mallory Lane – Suite 200, Brentwood
  • Williamson County Recreation Complex Kiosk – 7250 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
  • Fairview City Hall Kiosk – 7100 City Center Way, Fairview
  • Kingston Springs City Hall Kiosk – 396 Spring Street, Kingston Springs
  • Cheatham County Clerk – 354 Frey Street, Suite F, Ashland City

Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/teengdl/knowledge-test-online.html.

For more information about Driver Services Center closings, visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html.

