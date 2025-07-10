Fort Campbell Hosts Motorcycle Safety Luncheon to Train NCO Mentors

Fort Campbell, KY – Training saves lives. That applies whether it comes to combat or on the road. Sergeant Major Michael Knowlton and Mike Rude from the Installation Motorcycle Safety Office provided mentorship on motorcycle safety to many soldiers during a luncheon at the Son Cafe dining facility, Fort Campbell, KY.

They shared information with many noncommissioned officers for them to bring back to their units and mentor more of their soldiers, on July 1st, 2025. They taught precautions to keep people safe and risk factors to watch out for.

“If I’m mentoring a soldier, and I’m instructing a soldier and I’m teaching a soldier, the idea is that he becomes better, and more proficient, and more effective, and more lethal down range, and this mentorship program for me is exactly the same thing.“ said Sgt. Maj. Michael Knowlton.

Motorcycle safety precautions they covered at the event included motorcycle maintenance, proper personal protective equipment, and group riding to combat the number of motorcycle related casualties. They prepare soldiers riding on the roads to keep themselves safe. Potential risk factors such as the prevalent summer heat at Fort Campbell this time of year and operant conditioning were discussed as well.

Considerations for the summer here at Fort Campbell are staying hydrated, wearing cooler breathable protective gear riding with sun protection, riding later in the day, and monitoring changes in the condition of your bike due to the heat.

Risks riding may be behavioural as well. Risky behaviour positively reinforced through the absence of punishment is called operant conditioning. For example, taking a risky shortcut that saves time with no immediate negative repercussions makes it so it becomes more likely one repeats said unsafe action.

The solution to keeping everyone safe is not as simple as compliance with all the regulations. The policies as written down only lasts as long as there are those who are enforcing those rules. This is why the importance of fostering a community of motorcycle safety is so great. When the person policing those rules is also the person the rules are meant for, the effectiveness of them is way higher.

Sgt. Maj. Micheal Knowlton emphasizes “Know your soldier. Ask any NCO in the Army, I don’t care what the topic is, I don’t care if we’re talking about motorcycles or anything else. Know your soldier. Really, really connect and get to know who your soldier is.” Leaders understanding how their Soldiers act and how they ride is the cornerstone to building safer roads.

It is crucial to the installation safety office that they come together with the community to discuss motorcycle safety and receive feedback to improve safety. By mentoring others and coming together, informing more the importance and rules of motorcycle safety we save lives.

To learn more about motorcycle safety, the installation safety office is located at Building 6074 Screaming Eagle Boulevard, Fort Campbell, or you can contact them by phone at 270.461.0067.