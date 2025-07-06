Marsha Blackburn Report: This Independence Day, America Is Stronger and Freer Than Ever

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, Senate Republicans passed President Donald J. Trump’s landmark legislation: the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB). The American people gave President Trump and Republicans a mandate to enact the America First agenda, and that is exactly what this bill does.

It delivers the largest tax cut in history, strengthens border security, unleashes American energy, and preserves key safety net programs while ending waste, fraud, and abuse. For Tennesseans, it prevents an average tax hike of $2,660 next year as well as the loss of $11.5 billion in wages, $22.5 billion in Gross Domestic Product, and 129,000 jobs in our state.

The OBBB also includes my provisions that would provide grants to states and localities to assist them in enforcing immigration laws, require collecting fingerprints and DNA testing of illegal alien children to protect them from exploitation, provide a $6,000 bonus exemption to millions of low- and middle-income seniors, and provide funding for Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

We are investing in America, cracking down on illegal immigration, and giving American families relief from Joe Biden’s failed economic agenda. President Trump and Republicans promised to make America great again. When the President signs the One Big Beautiful Bill into law, that’s exactly what we will do.

Weekly Roundup

This Fourth of July, Tennesseans and Americans have so much to be grateful for and to celebrate: a secure border, a growing economy, and the greatest Armed Forces in the history of the world. Today, we celebrate the birth of our great nation and honor those who have risked and given their lives for our freedoms. We are truly blessed to live in the greatest country on earth. From my family to yours, Happy Independence Day. Watch my July Fourth message to Tennesseans here.

For as long as I’ve been in Congress, I’ve worked alongside federal and state legislators, parents seeking to protect their kids online, innovators, and the creative community in Tennessee to fight back against Big Tech’s exploitation by passing legislation to govern the virtual space. That’s why I offered an amendment to the One Big Beautiful bill to strip the AI moratorium that would have upended state-level protections for Tennesseans against the unintended consequences and harms of artificial intelligence. The amendment passed in a resounding 99-1 vote. It was an honor to lead this fight on behalf of kids, parents, states, creators, and all individuals who would suffer the consequences of an AI moratorium. Read more here.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is a critical part of our nation’s energy security, and I am pleased that President Trump has nominated three competent and visionary Tennesseans to the board who will help achieve America’s nuclear renaissance and deliver affordable and abundant energy. President Trump chooses winning nominees who will be successful, and that’s why he nominated Lee Beaman, Jeff Hagood, and Mitch Graves to notch big wins for Tennessee. Read more here.

President Donald Trump has nominated Mike Dunavant as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee and Braden Boucek as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, fulfilling his promise to Make America Safe Again. Both are experienced and principled federal prosecutors who know what it takes to lead a U.S. Attorney’s office. Mike and Braden will uphold the rule of law in Tennessee, restore law and order, and admirably serve the people of our incredible state. In my role on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I look forward to supporting their nominations and working to ensure they are swiftly confirmed. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

You really don’t appreciate the amount of work that goes into apprehensions and deportations of illegal aliens until you speak with the men and women who are working so hard behind the scenes every single day and see the risks they take firsthand. Last week, I released a video after speaking with ICE agents in Nashville and joining them for a ride-along operation targeting a criminal illegal alien convicted of child sexual abuse. Watch the video here.

Each year, the United States provides tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid to countries around the world while also contributing more to the United Nations than any other country. Yet, many recipient nations routinely vote against the United States at the U.N., leaving American taxpayers questioning the value of continued assistance. The United Nations Voting Accountability Act would ensure that U.S. foreign aid reflects U.S. interests, putting American taxpayers first and restoring accountability to how foreign assistance is spent. Read more here.