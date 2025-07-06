Fort Campbell Rocks Independence Day with Star-Studded Concert, Carnival, and Fireworks Spectacular

Fort Campbell, KY – Red, white, and boom was the theme for the night at Fort Campbell’s Division Parade Field, which came alive on July 4th, 2025, with music, celebration, and patriotic pride during its annual Fourth of July Fest Concert and Carnival.

Hosted by Fort Campbell Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), the free public event drew an estimated crowd of over 35,000 for an unforgettable night of fun and fireworks.

With sunny skies, warm temperatures, and a refreshing breeze, the weather couldn’t have been better for the Independence Day celebration. Families packed the sprawling parade field early to enjoy the lively carnival atmosphere, which included rides, games, and thoughtful touches like a baby changing station, free sunscreen, and a phone charging area—all designed to make the experience more comfortable and family-friendly.

Local and national sponsors brought their own excitement to the field. Black Rifle Coffee Company handed out free energy drinks, Leatherwood Distillery poured signature Fourth of July beverages, and Appleton Harley-Davidson offered a hands-on “jump-start” motorcycle experience to promote safety awareness.

“The weather is perfect—it’s been amazing today,” said Melissa Schaffner, Chief of the NAF Support Division, Family and MWR. “As soon as it’s over, we start planning for the next year. Each year, it gets bigger and better. There’s really no ceiling on this.”

The concert kicked off at 6:00pm with a rousing performance by the 101st Airborne Division Band, setting the patriotic tone for the evening. Country-hip-hop fusion artist Blanco Brown took the stage next, delivering a high-energy set that had the crowd dancing, singing, and even joining him on stage. His interactive performance turned the field into one massive party.

When headliner Flo Rida hit the stage, the crowd erupted. The hip-hop superstar kept the energy soaring with a series of crowd-favorite hits, and the audience responded with nonstop cheers, dancing, and excitement. The concert built to a crescendo that left fans buzzing just in time for the grand finale.

Capping off the night was a dazzling 20-minute fireworks display—the largest in the region. As bursts of color lit up the sky above Fort Campbell, cheers and applause rang out, ending the Independence Day celebration on a high and patriotic note.

With music, family fun, and fireworks, Fort Campbell’s Fourth of July Fest once again proved to be a top celebration of America’s birthday—and the countdown to next year’s event has already begun.

Photo Gallery