Clarksville-Montgomery County Honors the Fallen in Moving Memorial Day Ceremony

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Local Veterans organizations placing wreaths at this year's Memorial Day Ceremony
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – This year’s Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization’s (MCVSO) Memorial Day Ceremony began with some meaningful words from Director Hector Santos, “Memorial Day is more than a day off, it’s a sacred day, a moment to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

The well-attended ceremony included remarks from Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, the posting of colors by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, and a rendition of the National Anthem by the CHS Carnival & Encore Choirs.

Mayor Golden talked about his pride in our patriotic community. Mayor Pitts quoted passages from President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, then concluded his comments with, “Thank you, and may God bless those who perished in war so we might live in peace.”

Guest Speaker LT Russell “RJ” Natherson, US Naval Reserve, shared a few American soldier stories. “Today, I’m going to share a handful of stories,” Natherson said, and reflect on mistakes made and lessons learned, in hopes that these stories will not be forgotten.”

The events of the day concluded with the always-moving Laying of the Wreaths ceremony, with a number of local Veterans Service Organizations placing wreaths in honor of America’s fallen, followed by the playing of Taps by MCSO Sgt. Angela Christian.

