Tennessee Department of Education Reports Year-Over-Year Improvement in Statewide Student Performance

Nashville, TN? – Today, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released the 2024-25 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) state and district-level results, which include both fall 2024 end-of-course (EOC) exams and spring 2025 exams in English language arts (ELA), mathematics, science, and social studies.

Together, teachers, administrators, families, and elected officials continue to use practices and programs proven to support students. The 2024-25 TCAP results demonstrate student performance improvements across tested grades and subjects.

“We are encouraged to see improvements across all subject areas. This year’s TCAP results reflect Tennessee’s strong commitment to investing in our students’ futures and the steady progress we’re making statewide,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “We are grateful to our teachers, schools, and districts whose unwavering dedication has driven significant improvements in student performance and paved the way for lasting success.”

Full 2025 TCAP assessment data is available on the department’s Data Downloads webpage in the State Assessments section under the Assessment Files tab.

2024-25 TCAP State-Level Highlights:

English Language Arts (ELA): Most tested grades showed gains in proficiency, including a nearly four percentage point increase in both English I and English II.

Most tested grades showed gains in proficiency, including a nearly four percentage point increase in both English I and English II. Math: Proficiency increased in every grade level, including a gain of more than five percentage points for 6th grade students.

Proficiency increased in every grade level, including a gain of more than five percentage points for 6th grade students. Science: Statewide science achievement continues to progress, with student proficiency increasing by nearly two percentage points since 2024.

Statewide science achievement continues to progress, with student proficiency increasing by nearly two percentage points since 2024. Social Studies: Results in elementary and middle school show a nearly four percentage point increase in social studies.

Individual student data will be available in the TCAP Family Portal, later this month. Families can use the portal to obtain additional information to better understand their students’ individual score reports and the next steps for supporting their students’ academic progress.

For more information on the state’s assessments, click here.