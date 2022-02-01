APSU This Week: Christina A. West to speak at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery with support from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts will host an exhibit from Christina A. West, sculptor, and installation artist. The exhibit – called “mere mortals” – runs through February 11th.

West will be on campus for an artist lecture on February 1st at the Sundquist Science Complex, Room E106A/B. Lecture starts at 6:00pm.



She’ll also give a gallery talk at 12:30pm at The New Gallery. The exhibit also will be open from 5:00pm-7:30pm February 3rd during the First Thursday Art Walk.



All exhibitions at The New Gallery and all corresponding programming are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00am-4:00pm and follow the University’s academic calendar and weather policy. Curator-guided tours of exhibitions are available per request.



For more information, contact Gallery Director Michael Dickins.

Science on Tap to lead attendees through Escape Game Mystery

When Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on February 1st, Dr. Leslie Hiatt will lead attendees into the role of detective as they try to solve an escape game mystery – and to learn more about the scientific method.

That’s how Hiatt’s Quantitative Chemical Analysis class works – using a semester-long escape game where students use the scientific method to solve a fictional murder in the chemistry department.

At 5:30pm Tuesday, others will get the chance to play detective, following “the same pattern to discuss how mystery stories teach us about the scientific method” during Hiatt’s presentation.



“Then, we will turn our investigation to a Valentine’s Day question and solve the mystery of chocolates and aphrodisiacs,” according to Hiatt’s description of the presentation.



By the end of the night, attendees will test their detective skills against the crowd to see who can be the first to crack the code to the escape game safe.

Hiatt’s presentation is titled “Mystery, Passion, and Chocolate: The Scientific Method” and will be at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley, on the second floor of Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

Science on Tap meets at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month, bringing together two great things: science and local brews. Science on Tap is hosted by Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Black History Month Kickoff Luncheon

The Black History Month Kickoff Luncheon is from 11:00am-1:00pm on Wednesday, February 2nd, at the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, Clement building, Room 120.

