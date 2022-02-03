Manna Café needs Volunteers for Emergency Warming Center

Clarksville, TN – As frigid nighttime temperatures continue, Manna Café is requesting volunteers to help staff their emergency warming center, located in the Refuge Outreach Center at 503 D Street.

Co-founder Vicki York explains, “The center is run almost exclusively by volunteers, and our core team is often exhausted. But it’s a crucial service, ensuring that the homeless aren’t forced to tough it out in life-threatening conditions.”

Volunteer coordinator Kim Holbrook adds, “We appreciate every hour anyone can help us serve our less fortunate neighbors. All you have to do is sit with people, help them check-in, maybe serve some coffee or food, and have a chat.”



Anyone interested should log onto www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/volunteer



Donations of warming center items are also appreciated. These include Ramen noodles, toilet paper, bottled water, instant oatmeal, peanut butter crackers, gently used warm clothes, towels, and blankets.



Manna Café thanks the community for its continued support and generosity.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.