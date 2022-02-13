APSU Men’s Basketball plays Eastern Illinois at the Dunn Center, Monday

Austin Peay (9-14 | 5-8 OVC) vs. Eastern Illinois (5-20 | 3-9 OVC)

Monday, February 14th, 2022 | 5:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Playing its third game in five days, the Austin Peay men’s basketball is set to host Eastern Illinois, Monday, February 14th at 5:00pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Series History

Series Record vs. Eastern Illinois: Austin Peay leads 36-20

Last Meeting: Feb. 20th, 2021 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 69, Eastern Illinois 76

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Bob Belvin – PBP, Barry Gresham – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Monday’s contest on a two-game win streak and an overall record of 9-14 and 5-8 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Govs are seeking their first three-game win streak of the season and first since January 31st through February 4th of last season.

Austin Peay State University has three players averaging in double figures led by freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett at 12.9 points per game.

As Close As It Gets

Eight of the last 10 meetings between Austin Peay State University and Eastern Illinois have been decided by single digits.

Valentine’s Day Basketball

This will be the first game on Valentine’s Day for Austin Peay State University since 2018 against Murray State. The Govs have a record of 13-13 on Valentine’s Day, seeking its first win on the day since 2013.

Home Sweet Home In The OVC

Since the 2016-17 campaign, Austin Peay State University has a record of 35-17 in home OVC games. The APSU Govs are 3-4 at home in the OVC this season with wins over SIU Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri, and Tennessee State.

Silver Is Au-some

Redshirt senior Tariq Silver over the past three games is shooting 44.4 percent from behind the three-point line. Silver leads the APSU Govs this season with 47 threes.

Bench Bringing The Points

APSU has scored double-digit points off the bench in each of the past four games. In the last four contests, APSU is averaging 32.8 points off the bench.

The Man Don’t Miss

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks sixth in the OVC with a .539 field goal percentage. Hutchins-Everett has shot over 50 percent from the field in seven of the last eight conference games.

Evansville In Sight

With five games remaining in the regular season, Austin Peay State University looks to make a push up the standings before play begins in the OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th. If the tournament started today, the APSU Govs would be the No.5 seed. Tickets for the 2022 OVC Basketball Championships presented by TicketSmarter are on sale now and can be purchased

Tickets

Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum. Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the APSU Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Monday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team sets their sights on an ESPNU showdown against rival and nationally ranked No. 23 Murray State, Thursday, February 17th. APSU returns home Saturday, February 19th for its home finale against Tennessee Tech.