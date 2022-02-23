Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board voted to approve Rezoning Plan

Montgomery County, TN – At last tonight’s special called voting session, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board voted to approve the final rezoning plan for middle schools effective the 2022-2023 school year and high schools effective the 2023-2024 school year. No elementary boundaries are affected by this rezoning.

This vote included the following rezoning phase-in plan:

Middle School Students in Rezoned Areas:

Allow a choice for all currently enrolled 6th-grade and 7th-grade students to attend either their currently assigned middle school or their newly assigned middle school in 2022-2023.

Transportation must be provided by the family if they opt-out of rezoning to stay at their currently enrolled school. This choice will only apply to the student’s middle school attendance. Once the student reaches high school, he or she will be expected to attend their zoned high school.

High School Students in Rezoned Areas:

Allow a choice for all currently enrolled 8th-grade, 9th-grade, and 10th-grade students to attend either their currently assigned high school or their newly assigned high school in 2023-2024. If they opt-out of rezoning to stay at their currently assigned school, transportation must be provided by the family or the student if he/she is able to drive.

Parents/guardians of currently enrolled 6th- and 7th-grade students who live in rezoned areas will receive an electronic rezoning opt-out form via text and/or email on Thursday, February 24th. If you have any issues with the electronic form or do not receive one, please contact your child’s school beginning Friday, February 25th.

Parents/guardians of currently enrolled 8th-, 9th- and 10th-grade students who live in rezoned areas will receive an electronic rezoning opt-out form next school year in advance of the 2023-2024 school year when high school rezoning takes effect.