Nashville Sounds 2022 Season Weekly Promotions

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its weekly promotions for the 2022 season. The 75-game home schedule at First Horizon Park begins with a Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday on April 5th when the Sounds host the Triple-A Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) on Opening Day at 6:35pm.

Other weekly promotions throughout the 2022 season include Winning Wednesdays presented by Pepsi, Kroger Wednesdays, Throwback Thursdays presented by Budweiser, FOX 17 News Fridays, Hit City Saturdays, and Sunday Family Fun Days.

The complete list of weekly promotions for the 2022 season at First Horizon Park are listed below.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays (13)

First Horizon Park’s most pup-ular promotion returns in 2022. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays when First Horizon Park opens its doggie doors to Nashville’s pups and their masters.

Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for owners; $5.00 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds from each Tuesday game benefitting a local nonprofit organization.

Winning Wednesdays and Kroger Wednesdays (13)

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi returns to the ballpark in 2022. Come on a Wednesday for your chance to win several different prizes, including a postgame trip around the bases (available to all fans) after a Sounds victory.

Fans can also win with Kroger on Wednesdays and pick up four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Throwback Thursdays (12)

We’re going retro as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

FOX 17 News Fridays (12)

End your week with fireworks on and off the field at First Horizon Park. Postgame fireworks shows begin June 10 and follow every Friday for the rest of the season.

Hit City Saturdays (12)

The roar of the crowd at First Horizon Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with entertainment options like Third and Home and The Band Box.

Sunday Family Fun Days (12)

As always, it’s all about families on Sundays with children-focused giveaways throughout the season and postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for any Reserved Section seat – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The full 2022 promotional schedule will be announced in late February.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35pm.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.