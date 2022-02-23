Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 23rd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 23rd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Stephanie is an adult female Pit Bull terrier mix with a lovely fawn and white coat. She is up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed before leaving. Stephanie has a nervous stomach in new situations and will need patience in her new home as she settles into a routine. She is very sweet and loving. She will do best in a home with older children. For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Yo-Yo is a young female medium size Domestic shorthair. She has a lovely white bib chest and little white “socks” on her paws. She is up to date on vaccinations, fully vetted, litter trained, and will be spayed before leaving.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Pringles is a sweet, male, short-haired cream-colored Tabby. He is about 2 and a half years old, fully vetted, up to date on shots, neutered and litter trained. He does well with other cats but has not been exposed to dogs. Pringles is extremely mellow, laid back, and very friendly. He is quiet and will be a wonderful companion.

This gentle soul is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Minnie Purrl is quite the character!. She is extremely affectionate, loves being petted and receiving attention from her people. She tolerates other cats, but truly enjoys being the star of the show as an only cat! Minnie has been fully vetted, current on shots, spayed and litter trained. She settles in quickly and will become your shadow!

You can find her through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Amira is a super sweet 7-month-old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, up to date on shots, spayed and litter trained. She is felv/fiv negative, has been dewormed, and on flea/tick prevention as well. This adorable baby just loves being held and will become your velcro girl.

Amira can be found through the Cat Adoption Team. (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is waiting for his forever family. Might this be you? This sweet boy wants nothing more than to have his very own forever home. Bagsby is a handsome, young, Labrador mix and he is up to date on shots, neutered and house trained. He loves people but prefers a cat-free home and does well with social, polite dogs.

He is a smart, well-mannered boy and already knows some basic commands. Bagsby would love a family that enjoys any activities be it swimming, hiking, or playing in the snow. Being a Lab he is always up for any adventure outdoors. He will make a great addition to your family.



Come find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas (Attie) is an adult 3-year-old, male Pit Bull Terrier mix. Attie is very energetic and loves playing. He is great with children and does best with male dogs but would really love to be the main recipient of all your love and attention. He is crate and house trained, neutered, and up to date on all vaccinations. Attie would make a great addition to any family! Come set up a meet and greet with this handsome guy!

Atlas can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sage is so patiently waiting for her forever family. Sage is a 4-month-old Australian Cattle Dog/ Blue Heeler mix. She does very well with children and other dogs. Up to date on age-appropriate shots and will be spayed when age-appropriate at the rescue’s vet. If you choose another vet they will reimburse 50.00 towards the spay. She is doing great with leash training, is dog door trained, and working on her inside training.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

It’s a Puppypalooza!! Pit Bull mix pups, 8 weeks old, dewormed, age-appropriate shots. The Farm also has lots of other mixed breed pups looking for their forever homes as well.

If you want to see all the available puppies, please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Reagan has the most lovely color coat and eyes. This beautiful 2-year-old girl is quiet and loving. She enjoys being brushed and petted. She does get along with other cats and will be a wonderful companion.

Reagan is still waiting to be fully vetted but she is up for pre-adoption! She is currently at the Cat Cafe and you will need to fill out a form to be approved to adopt. Once completed, you can set a meet and greet. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

For more information on her please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.