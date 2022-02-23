Flood Advisory issued for Red River at Port Royal

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the Red River at Port Royal affecting Robertson County and Montgomery County. The Flood Advisory is in effect beginning Wednesday morning, February 23rd, until Friday evening.

For the Red River, including Port Royal, elevated river levels are forecasted due to excessive rainfall.

At 17.0 feet, The public access parking lot at Port Royal State Park is completely inundated. At 30.0 feet, Low lying agricultural areas along the Red River from the Kentucky State Line to Adams, past Port Royal State Park, and on the Sulpher Fork from near Springfield to near Cedar Hill, to Port Royal State Park begin to flood.



At 7:30am CT Wednesday, the Red River stage was 25.5 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 25.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below the flood stage early Saturday morning.



The action stage is 25.0 feet.



The flood stage is 30.0 feet.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.

If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.