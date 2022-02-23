Heavy Rainfall expected tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service out of Nashville has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

Heavy rainfall will again be possible tonight which may lead to additional flooding, flash flooding, river flooding across the mid-state region.

Thursday through Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall will continue to be possible through Friday morning which may lead to additional flooding, flash flooding, and river flooding across the mid-state.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.