Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify Clarksville Guns and Archery attempted burglary suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an attempted burglary that occurred on February 16 at approximately 2:45am at Clarksville Guns and Archery, 1690 Golf Club Lane.

Video surveillance cameras show two individuals get out of a dark colored 2003-2010 Scion TC. They attempted to make entry into the business by smashing the front door window.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kurtich, 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.