Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in identifying Vehicle Burglary at Loaves and Fishes

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in this photo for a vehicle burglary that took place at Loaves and Fishes.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on February 11th at Loaves and Fishes, 825 Crossland Avenue.

At approximately 12:00pm, a silver SUV is seen in the parking lot and a person exits the vehicle. While concealing themself, they broke the driver’s side passenger window out of two different vehicles and stole the purses inside.

A short time later, the suspect went to Walmart, 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard, and used the credit cards to purchase numerous gift cards. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Wimmer, 931.648.0656, ext. 5286.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

