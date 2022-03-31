Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce April 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T, sponsored by Union Home Mortgage.

Clarksville Crime Stoppers will be the guest speakers. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community.

CYP members enjoy a variety of meetings that provide relevant and educational content from local successful leaders. You do not have to be a Chamber member to be a CYP member. For more information, or if you are interested in joining CYP for only $50.00 a year, please reach out to Sierra Allison at sierra@clarksville.tn.us.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, April 12th, at 11:30am for a Women in Business Luncheon at The Tanglewood House, 1601 Madison Street. Join Dale Smith Thomas as she guides you to use optimism as a strategy and teaches you to find the upside in a downside situation.

Learn how to be the Hero of your own life and discover the greatest weapon against stress. When fear and stress run high, the need for courage and hope runs higher. The more pressure we are under the more deliberate we must be to prioritize what strengthens us.

The Hope Doctor will share some prescriptions for a more positive life through the power of perspective. Tickets are $40.00 for non-members and $35.00 for members. Register online at www.clarksvillechamber.com or send your RSVP and credit card payment to sierra@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, April 21st from 5:00pm-7:00pm at O’Connor’s Irish Pub & Grill, at 1198 Tylertown Road. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information contact Sierra Allison at sierra@clarksville.tn.us.

Volunteer to help the community with tasks such as picking up trash, planting flowers, and general upkeep at the Great American Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 30th. Gloves and trash bags will be distributed, event will be held rain or shine.

Volunteers will meet at the Montgomery County Courthouse, One Millennium Plaza, at 9:00am. The Great American Clean Up Day is part of Keep Tennessee Beautiful. Please RSVP to Mary Anderson at mcanderson@montgomerycountytn.org or Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us to register yourself or your team.