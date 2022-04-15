APSU Beach Volleyball sweeps Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky at Govs Beach Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team authored a perfect Senior Day at the Govs Beach Bash, sweeping Jacksonville State, 5-0, and Eastern Kentucky, 5-0, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex, Friday.

Austin Peay (14-9) jumped all over Jacksonville State (1-19) out of the gate with Elizabeth Wheat and Karli Graham handily winning the No. 5 match in two sets. Then it was Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs taking back-to-back sets 21-15 to give the Governors a 2-0 advantage.

Jacksonville State was able to win the extension match with Carley Lynch and Macie Garrison beating Jaida Clark and Morgan Rutledge in three sets.

Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead wasted no time picking up the match-clinching point and dispatched Jacksonville State’s Kylee Quigley and Claire Ochs in two sets to win the No. 1 match. With the match decided, Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell pushed APSU’s lead to 4-0 when they won in two sets on the No. 2 line.



With the No. 2 match win against the Gamecocks, Moore became the winningest player in Austin Peay State University beach volleyball history, picking up her 55th career win and passing her former partner Jenna Panning on the all-time wins list.



With just one match left on the sand, Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring secured the sweep with a two-set victory on the No. 3 line.

Prior to the final match of the day, Austin Peay State University honored seniors Brooke Moore, Caroline Waite, and Demi McInnis on The Caffee Family Court.

With Eastern Kentucky (5-14) unable to field a fifth pair, Austin Peay State University started its second match with a 1-0 lead after picking up a win by default on the No. 5 line. Waite and Buggs quickly pushed the APSU Govs’ lead to 2-0 with a two-set decision on the No. 4 line, winning 21-9 in the second set of the match. With two wins on the day, Waite and Buggs pushed their team-best winning streak to four matches.

Needing just one more point to secure the match, Bullington and Mead took care of business in the No. 1 match and scored the match-clinching point with their team-leading 16th win of the season. With the match in hand, Moore and Powell picked up their 15th win of the season on the No. 2 line and pushed the lead to 4-0.

The No. 3 match was the last to go final and the tandem of McInnis and Seyring secured another sweep for the APSU Govs, winning their 11th match of the season in two sets.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will be back in action at the Govs Beach Bash, Saturday, with an 11:00am match against UT Martin. With the Governors and Skyhawks both going 2-0 on the first-day event, they will also play a Saturday 3:00pm match to wrap up the weekend.

