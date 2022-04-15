Austin Peay State University Softball falls to Southeast Missouri, 3-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a one-run decision in the open game of its three-game Ohio Valley Conference series versus Southeast Missouri, Friday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors fell to the Redhawks, 3-2.

The APSU Govs (19-20, 6-9 OVC) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, in the bottom of the first inning, on Brooke Pfefferle’s two-run homer, her fifth of the season, which also scored Bailey Shorter, who had reached base via a walk.



The score would remain that way until the top of the third when SEMO (21-15, 10-3 OVC) scored all three of its runs, coming off of three of their six hits on the day.



Harley Mullins (5-5) took the hard-luck loss for the Govs, going seven innings and giving up three earned runs, on six hits, while walking one and striking out two.

Inside the Boxscore

Brooke Pfefferle’s home run was the 16th of her career, tying her for 11th most in program history.

Megan Hodum stole her 14th base of the season, tying her for ninth-most in a single season by a Gov in program history.

Pfefferle’s home run was her 45th career extra-base hit of her career, tying her for 10th most in program history.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes its three-game Ohio Valley Conference series versus Southeast Missouri with a Saturday doubleheader, with the first pitched scheduled for noon.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.