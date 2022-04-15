Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Smith Endorses Neil Stauffer for District Attorney

Clarksville, TN – It is my honor to announce my endorsement and full support of Republican Neil Stauffer in his bid to become our next District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District, covering Montgomery County and Robertson County.

Neil has the rare gift of being both a skilled litigator and a talented leader, and these qualities will doubtlessly improve the office and the district. He is principled, fair, and just, and as District Attorney, he will stand tall and keep our communities safe.

Neil Stauffer’s broad and extensive experience in law and leadership distinguishes him as the most qualified candidate for District Attorney. Through his careers as an Army Judge Advocate and as a civilian attorney, Neil has proven his abilities when practicing law and demonstrated his capability as an administrator.



Specifically, in his previous service as the Senior Prosecutor for the 101st Airborne Division, he tried the Division’s most difficult cases and managed a team of prosecutors and paralegals, directly preparing him to serve effectively and efficiently as our next District Attorney.



Neil Stauffer also recognizes that as our community grows, this in turn will create new challenges for the DA’s Office, including an increased caseload. Neil has a clear plan to respond to these challenges and advance the District Attorney’s mission to seek justice, protect victims, and deter crimes.



In the upcoming Republican Primary Election, May 3rd (Early Voting April 13th-28th), please join me in voting for Neil Stauffer as our next District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District.



Respectfully,

Joe Smith

County Commissioner, District 3