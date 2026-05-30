Montgomery County Unveils Fiscal Year 2027 Budget With No Property Tax Increase

Montgomery County, TN – The 2027 Montgomery County budget prioritizes investing in the resources and infrastructure needed to support the residents of our growing community and maintain a strong quality of life.

Montgomery County remains committed to providing services and opportunities that support a safe, healthy, strong community, with NO property tax increase.

Three major focus areas for the budget are:

Expanding public safety capacity Critical infrastructure needs Expanding quality of life amenities

“Public safety and infrastructure remain essential priorities as Montgomery County continues to grow and serve more residents. These investments will strengthen emergency response services, improve roads and intersections, and address critical infrastructure needs to support residents and businesses across the county,” said Montgomery Mayor Wes Golden.

“At the same time, we are continuing to invest in the quality of life that makes Montgomery County a great place to live, work, and raise a family by supporting schools, parks, community amenities, and county services that improve everyday life for our residents.”

Budget Highlights include:

No proposed property tax increase

proposed property tax increase $20 million in Proposed Capital Projects

2% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all County and CMCSS employees

Funding personnel for and operations of Freedom Elementary (4th new school in 4 years)

2027 Budget Priorities Include:

Public Safety

Aerial ladder truck for Montgomery County Fire Service

Funding for design of EMS 24 (Woodlawn), Fire Services & Sheriff Precinct

Funding for 9 full-time public safety officers – Fire, EMS, Sheriff’s Office

1 additional child advocacy employee

Funding for design of jail security upgrades

Critical Infrastructure Needs

Hwy 48/13 at Old Hwy 48 intersection upgrades

Shady Grove Bridge Replacement

Funding for the design of Seven Mile Ferry Rd & Attaway Rd intersection improvements

Funding for the design of the Belmont Rd & River Rd intersection improvements

Funding for right-of-way acquisition and design for SR 374 corridor improvements

Construction of a salt shed in Palmyra

Funding for 1 additional full-time Soil Conservationist

Quality of Life

$6.9 million in funding for CMCSS Capital Projects HVAC & chiller replacement at Northeast Middle Wastewater treatment system replacement at Montgomery Central

Funding for design & engineering on additional greenway

Funding for Completion of Phase I on a County Fairgrounds: infrastructure (roadway, utilities & parking)

Funding to complete the renovation of Lone Oak Community Center

Funding for additional personnel for Animal Control, County Clerk’s Office, & North Branch Library

“Our department heads, elected officials, and commissioners worked closely together to build a 2027 Budget that is balanced and invests in the key priorities that will support the continued growth of our community, with NO property tax increase. This budget reflects our shared commitment to strengthening public safety, infrastructure, schools, and quality of life. Thank you to everyone who contributed their time and effort to this process. I appreciate all of the hard work, collaboration, and thoughtful decisions that went into developing the budget for Montgomery County and our residents.”