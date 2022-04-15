Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant Endorses Wes Golden for Montgomery County Mayor

Montgomery County, TN – In terms of being able to lead and manage, Wes Golden has the gift of being able to identify a problem and bring together the right people and the right departments to work together on a successful solution.

His work ethic and can-do attitude are contagious and without equal, and, as he tackles issues like infrastructure and education throughout the community, I have every confidence that he will make strides in managing these complex issues for the betterment of the community.

His ability to take a complaint and build an effective, cost-responsible solution makes him a pleasure to work with.

Wes Golden knows what it means to serve, having spent years as a firefighter and EMT, putting himself in harm’s way to protect others. After that, he was safety manager for the Martinrea corporation where he assembled teams to successfully improve the workplace safety of thousands of employees. Now as the safety manager for the City of Clarksville, he works tirelessly to make our community safer every day.



Wes is a father, a husband, and a proud conservative. He’s honest and hard-working, and there is simply no one better qualified to be our next County Mayor. Please join me in supporting Wes Golden for Montgomery County Mayor, and vote for him in the May 3rd Republican Primary (Early Voting April 13th-28th).



Respectfully,

Jeff Bryant

Montgomery County Highway Supervisor