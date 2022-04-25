APSU Men’s Golf in contention at OVC Championships

Cape Girardeau, MO – After posting an 11-over 299 on day two of the Ohio Valley Conference Championships Monday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team remains in contention for one of the top four spots heading into the final round Tuesday.

The APSU Govs currently sit in sixth place at 28-over 604 and are just eight shots back of Belmont for fourth place. SIU Edwardsville holds the top spot followed by Tennessee Tech, UT Martin, Belmont, and Morehead State. After the conclusion of Tuesday’s round, the top four teams will advance to match play Wednesday to decide the OVC Champion.

Holding steady near the top of the leaderboard is senior Adam Van Raden who is in third place at even-par 144. In round two, Van Raden shot a 1-over 73 with three birdies and 11 pars. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native shot a stellar 1-under 35 on the front nine before shooting 2-over 38 in the final two holes.



Senior Micah Knisley had the best round of the day for the APSU Govs moving up 16 spots on the leaderboard thanks to shooting an even-par 72. After the conclusion of day two, Knisley is tied for 21st at 10-over 154. Behind Knisley is the freshman duo of Reece Britt and Payne Elkins who are each tied for 23rd at 11-over 155. In round two, Britt shot 5-over 77 while Elkins shot a 6-over 78 highlighted by 11 straight pars from holes five through 15.



Rounding out the day for the APSU Govs was senior Chase Korte who in round two shot a 5-over 77. Korte is currently tied for 28th at 12-over 156. The third and final round of the OVC Championships from Dalhousie Country Club will begin on Tuesday at 8:00pm.

Team Results (Day One)

SIU Edwardsville (+16) Tennessee Tech (+17) UT Martin (+20) Belmont (+20) Morehead State (+24) Austin Peay (+28) Murray State (+36) Eastern Illinois (+58) Tennessee State (+73)

