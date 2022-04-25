61 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 25, 2022
Clarksville Police Department to take part in National Drug Take Back Day

News Staff
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Saturday, April 30th, 2022, agents with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day. 

The National Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of unwanted and unused prescription drugs both safely and anonymously. 

Accepted Items

  • Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)
  • Medicated ointment, lotions, or drops
  • Pills in any packaging (glass bottles, plastic containers, plastic bags, etc.)
  • Over-the-counter medications
  • Pet medications

Prohibited Items

  • Blood sugar equipment
  • Sharps/needles*
  • Illegal drugs & narcotics (police will accept these items if placed in the container)
  • Thermometers*
  • IV bags
  • Bloody or infectious waste
  • Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc) safe At-Home Disposal


Agents will be located at the following locations between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm.  

  • Special Operations:  1584 Vista Lane

  • District 1 Precinct: 211 Cunningham Lane

  • District 3 Precinct: 2937 International Boulevard

