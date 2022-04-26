Austin Peay State University professors to give Public Presentation on Russia-Ukraine

Clarksville, TN – Those seeking a deeper understanding of the war between Russia and Ukraine can attend a public presentation on April 26th at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Drs. Anna Gregg, professor of political science, and John Steinberg, professor of history, will share their expertise about the war in a presentation on Tuesday, April 26th at 3:00pm-5:00pm at the Morgan University Center, Room 303, at Austin Peay State University’s downtown campus.

The presentation – titled “The Ukrainian-Russian Confrontation Continued” – is free and open to the public. Discussion will follow the presentation.

The presentation is sponsored by Phi Alpha Theta, History Club, India Club and Pi Sigma Alpha. Light refreshments will be served.