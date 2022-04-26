50.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
HomeEventsAustin Peay State University professors to give Public Presentation on Russia-Ukraine
Events

Austin Peay State University professors to give Public Presentation on Russia-Ukraine

News Staff
By News Staff
Map of Ukraine
Map of Ukraine

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Those seeking a deeper understanding of the war between Russia and Ukraine can attend a public presentation on April 26th at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Drs. Anna Gregg, professor of political science, and John Steinberg, professor of history, will share their expertise about the war in a presentation on Tuesday, April 26th at 3:00pm-5:00pm at the Morgan University Center, Room 303, at Austin Peay State University’s downtown campus.


The presentation – titled “The Ukrainian-Russian Confrontation Continued” – is free and open to the public. Discussion will follow the presentation.

The presentation is sponsored by Phi Alpha Theta, History Club, India Club and Pi Sigma Alpha. Light refreshments will be served.

Previous articleNASA says Greenland Ice, Jupiter Moon Europa Share Similar Feature
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online