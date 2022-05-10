74.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
HomeNewsBi-County Transfer Station on Highway Drive reduced to one lane
News

Bi-County Transfer Station on Highway Drive reduced to one lane

News Staff
By News Staff
Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station
Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Effective May 10th, 2022, the Transfer Station (pit side) is experiencing mechanical issues. Until repairs are completed, the Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station located on Highway Drive, will be down to one lane only.

This will cause delays in the flow of traffic in that area.

No trailers will be allowed. All trailers must deliver to the Main Landfill site located at 3212 Dover Road.
 
Landfill Scale hours are Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 4:00pm and Saturday from 7:00am to 4:00pm.
 
Contractors and Bi-County Staff are working as quickly as possible to make the needed repairs. An announcement will be made once the repairs have been completed.

Previous articleNashville Sounds score Two in the Ninth to slide past Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 3-2
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online