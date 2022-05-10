Nashville Sounds score Two in the Ninth to slide past Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 3-2

Jacksonville, FL – Jonathan Davis sent a ground ball through the vacated right side of the infield that scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning as the Nashville Sounds took a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Trailing 2-1 entering the ninth inning, David Dahl leadoff with a base knock and moved to third on Mario Feliciano’s double. Alex Jackson tied the game at 2-2 with a groundout to shortstop. After a Pablo Reyes flyout, Davis’ two-out single put Nashville on top 3-2.

Hobie Harris retired three-straight Jumbo Shrimp in the bottom of the ninth after giving up a leadoff double, preserving the one-run lead for the save.



Nashville got on the scoreboard first after Jackson’s sacrifice fly brough home Dahl in the second inning. The Jumbo Shrimp broke up Josh Lindblom’s no-hit bid in the sixth inning, scoring a couple runs on three hits for the lead.



Speaking of that no-hit bid, Lindblom completed his second quality start of the year in the no decision. He allowed four hits and two runs in 6.1 innings of work. He walked a couple of Jacksonville batters while striking out a pair. Trevor Kelley relieved Lindblom in the seventh inning and retired both batters faced to get out of a jam.



Peter Strzelecki gets credited for his second win in relief. The righty allowed one baserunner via walk in a scoreless eighth inning.



Feliciano led the Sounds with four hits, going 4-for-4 with a double and three singles. Dahl, Brice Turang and Mark Mathias also had multi-hit nights, each contributing two hits, respectively. Nashville outhit Jacksonville 11-5 in the one-run victory.



The Sounds get right back to work tomorrow for a late morning start at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (3-2, 3.77) starts for Nashville against left-hander Daniel Castano (1-0, 8.44) for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville lowered its team ERA to 2.66 (264.0 IP/78 ER), the best in Triple-A.

Mario Feliciano’s four-hit night was his third-career four-hit game. He last had four hits in a game on April 23rd, 2019, with Advanced-A Carolina at Myrtle Beach. He is also the second Sound with 4+ hits in a game this season (last was Brice Turang with 5 hits on April 22nd vs. Charlotte).

Josh Lindblom has a 0.96 WHIP and is holding opponents to a .194 batting average through six starts (33.1 IP).

Manager Rick Sweet has 2,122 career minor league wins. He is tied at eighth on the all-time minor league manager win list with Bill Clymer.

