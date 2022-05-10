APSU Baseball falls to Western Kentucky, 11-6

Clarksville, TN – Center fielder TJ Foreman hit two home runs and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team built a five-run lead but they could not hold on and fell, 11-6, to Western Kentucky, Tuesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.
Foreman hit solo home runs in the first and third innings and added a RBI single in the fifth as Austin Peay (18-31) built a 5-0 lead. Third baseman Michael Robinson chipped in a two-run home run in the fourth as part of the opening burst.
Western Kentucky (17-30) broke through in the seventh, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs. Right fielder Jackson Gray opened the seventh with a solo home run and capped the frame’s scoring with a three-run triple as the Hilltoppers took an 8-5 lead.
Austin Peay State University would get a run back in its half of the seventh. Left fielder Gino Avros hit a one-out single and catcher Jack Alexander drove in the run with a two-out single.
WKU tacked on three runs in the eighth to set the final score. Third baseman Justin Carlin capped his outing with a two-run home run as part of the insurance frame.
Foreman finished the day 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI. Second baseman Ty DeLancey was 2-for-5 with a double and Robinson was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
Jacob Weaver (2-2), the fifth APSU Govs pitcher of the day, took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while recording two outs in the eighth inning.
Carlin was 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Gray was 2-for-2 with three walks, a triple, home run, and four RBI to pace Western Kentucky.
WKU reliever Jake Kates (4-5) picked up the win after holding Austin Peay State University to one run on three hits over 2.2 innings.
Austin Peay State University makes its final Ohio Valley Conference regular-season road trip when it meets Tennessee Tech in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday.