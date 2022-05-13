Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Lane Closure for Farris Drive for Gas Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned natural gas line maintenance on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at 6:00am on Farris Drive and will close approximately 300 feet of the eastbound lane at the intersection of Summer Street to allow for the work.

The south end of Summer Street will be inaccessible from Farris Drive and motorists will be detoured to Eight Street, Bailey Street, Henry Street and Hannum Street to reach Summer Street.



The gas line maintenance is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 8:00pm on Saturday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com