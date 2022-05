Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a wreck with injuries at Quarry Road and Providence Boulevard today, Thursday, May 13th, 2022.

At approximately 10:35am, CPD received reports that a vehicle had run off the road and down the embankment.

The crash itself is not affecting traffic, but motorists are slowing down to observe, which is causing congestion.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and no other information is available for release.