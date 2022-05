Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that 16-Year-Old Ja’baree Jones was taken into custody earlier today, May 13th, 2022 in Nashville by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Ja’baree Jones is wanted for the shooting at GuestHouse Hotel.

On April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 9:28pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a 911 call at the GuestHouse Hotel for a person who had been shot.

Ja’baree Jones was identified as the person who shot the victim and detectives took out a juvenile petition for Especially Aggravated Robbery.