101st Airborne Division units order to deploy to Europe

Fort Campbell, KY – Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have been ordered to deploy to Europe according to a Pentagon announcement today, May 13th, 2022.

Headquarters, 101st Airborne Division and the 2nd Brigade Combat Team have been notified to begin movement to Europe as soon as this summer. The deploying units will join V Corps in support of our unrelenting commitment to Europe and our NATO Allies as part of the ongoing response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Over the last six months we conducted two division-wide training exercises, greatly increasing the readiness of our Soldiers, units, and Families,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, the Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division. “As we have for the last 80 years, the 101st Airborne Division stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our Allies.”

“The contributions and sacrifices that our Families make in support of our Soldiers are critical to our success,” said McGee. “They are an integral part of the Screaming Eagle Team and we are committed to supporting them while deployed.”

“Since D-Day, June 6th, 1944, this division has repeatedly answered the Nation’s call in every major conflict,” said McGee. “Once again Screaming Eagles head to Europe. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our Allies to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died to secure.”