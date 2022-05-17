Austin Peay State University Athletics expands INFLCR Partnership

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s athletics and INFLCR have expanded their partnership to introduce Austin Peay’s INFLCR+ Local Exchange – a cutting-edge software that further elevates APSU Athletics in its support of its student-athletes as they pursue Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities on the local and national scale.

The INFLCR+ Local Exchange platform for Austin Peay, the Stacheville Exchange, will provide student-athletes with a free and easy-to-use forum where they can interact with businesses, donors, alumni, and collectives to construct and fulfill NIL opportunities.

“Austin Peay is investing a lot into their student-athletes by adding the Local Exchange,” said INFLCR Founder Jim Cavale. “Student-athletes have help in every other aspect of being a student and an athlete, and when it comes to NIL they need guidance just the same. The Stacheville Exchange gives just that.”



After the finalization of a NIL deal within the Local Exchange, student-athletes are able to complete a compliance disclosure that includes a payment processing tool that directly pays the student-athlete with no transaction fees. All payments processed in this manner are reported on a consolidated 1099 that is in the student-athletes INFLCR app for easy and effective tax reporting.



In addition to its simple and effective approach, the platform will educate Austin Peay student-athletes on NIL policies, financial literacy, and brand building, while providing research and tracking their social media growth and engagement.



“I am very excited about our partnership with INFLCR and the further extension of our relationship with Teamworks,” said Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “This partnership represents another example of our commitment to our student-athletes. The Stacheville Exchange will serve as a vehicle that allows our student-athletes to take full advantage of all opportunities involving the use and promotion of their name, image, and likeness while insuring they are compliant and educated on NCAA and state laws.”

About INFLCR

INFLCR, a Teamworks product, is the leading athlete brand-building and NIL business management app for elite athletic organizations. The INFLCR athlete app educates collegiate student-athletes, coaches and staff for the NIL era in a safe and compliant environment, all powered by best-in-class content delivery for student-athletes to access and share content to their social media channels.

INFLCR works with more than 4,000 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 70,000 weekly athlete users.

Impactful new features like the INFLCR Local & Global Exchange, provide local and national companies with the ability to find, communicate, pay, and report NIL transactions with collegiate student-athletes, maximizing their NIL earning potential with streamlined reporting for their institution and their personal tax returns.

Visit www.inflcr.com for more information.

INFLCR+ Local Exchange

INFLCR provides proven technology that offers athletics departments a place to send any business, collective, or individual interested in starting an NIL conversation with student-athletes and allows businesses to access a school-specific directory to filter and contact specific student-athletes by team, sport, and many other options, including automated NIL transaction compliance and tax reporting.

For student-athletes, all NIL business conversations can live in their existing INFLCR account with automated payments and streamlined reporting for tax purposes.