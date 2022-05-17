Downtown @ Sundown features local talent Tennessee Pluckers, Music for Mercy on Friday, May 20th

Montgomery County, TN – This Friday, May 20th, 2022, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Clarksville’s favorite local bands, Tennessee Pluckers and Music for Mercy at the Downtown Commons.

Beginning at 7:00pm, Tennessee Pluckers will take the stage. This local country and southern rock band is composed of Kyle Clements, Logan Moore and Wes Page and play at various local venues, county festivals, basketball arenas and amphitheaters.

Following Tennessee Pluckers, Music for Mercy will take the stage offering the crowd a variety of soul and funk songs from the 60’s to today!

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Firelime Offshore Grill, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, French + Fry, and TN Kettle Corn are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.



Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Downtown Clarksville Tennessee.



Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.



To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.