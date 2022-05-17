Nashville Sounds overtake Louisville Bats, 4-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds rallied late to put together a 4-3 series-opening win over the Louisville Bats in front of 6,007 fans and nearly 300 dogs on a Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday at First Horizon Park.
Jonathan Davis was the star of the show in the win. The Sounds center fielder launched a game-tying home run in the fifth and he made a spectacular diving catch in the top of the seventh to prevent Louisville from re-gaining the lead.
Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, Davis cracked his first home run of the year to the seats in left field to even the game. A few batters later, David Dahl gave Nashville its first lead of the game with a run-scoring double to the gap in left-center.
Strzelecki battled back to strike out the next two batters. Juniel Querecuto followed and hit a high fly ball into the gap in left-center. Davis flew in from center field and made a full extension diving catch to keep the game at 3-3.
The Sounds regained the lead for good when Mark Mathias drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh.
Connor Sadzeck struck out three batters in a scoreless eighth inning and Hobie Harris worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to notch his third save of the season.
Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (3-1, 1.96) starts for Nashville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.
Post-Game Notes
- Nashville’s 25-11 record is the team’s best start through 36 games since at least 1998 when the franchise began play in the Pacific Coast League.
- Jonathan Davis hit his first home run of the season and is the 12th Sound to homer in 2022.
- David Dahl (2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB) had his ninth multi-hit game of the season and is hitting .306 (30-for-98) on the season.
- The three triples the Sounds allowed are the most in a game this season.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.