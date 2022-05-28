Nashville Sounds hold Toledo Mud Hens scoreless in 5-0 win

Toledo, OH – Caleb Boushley tossed seven outstanding innings on Saturday night and led the Nashville Sounds to a 5-0 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field. The gem was the second seven-inning effort by a Sounds starter in the series and helped snap a three-game losing streak.

The Sounds grabbed the lead early in the game against Markus Solbach (1-1). Mario Feliciano led off the third with a single, and Corey Ray doubled to the right field corner to make it 1-0. That would have been enough, as Boushley (5-2) scattered three hits, walked one, and struck out four over seven frames in the win.

He only had one inning with multiple men on base at one time and finished the seventh with a double play.



The Sounds got some breathing room in the eighth against Miguel Diaz. Andruw Monasterio reached on a fielder’s choice and hustled to second base during a rundown at third with Tyler White. After Brice Turang worked a two-out walk during an 11-pitch at-bat, Abraham Almonte drilled a three-run homer to make it 4-0.



Then David Dahl tripled in the ninth and scored on a double by Feliciano for the 5-0 score. Zack Brown struck out two in the eighth behind Boushley, and Hobie Harris struck out the side in order in the ninth to finish it off.



The six-game series concludes Sunday night at 5:05pm CT. Left-hander Ethan Small (3-1, 1.88) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (31-15), and right-hander Garrett Hill (0-1, 3.60) will start for Toledo (24-21).

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have gotten a quality start three times in five games in the Toledo series (also Ethan Small & Jason Alexander).

Zack Brown’s scoreless 8th inning lowered his season ERA to 1.38 (2er/13ip) over 12 outings.

Mario Feliciano went 2-for-4 and is 7-for-19 in the series…he’s hitting .400 (20-for-50) in 13 games in May.

Abraham Almonte has homered in consecutive games and has five homers and 20 RBIs in 20 games for the Sounds this season.

