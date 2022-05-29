Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Clarksville Mayor’s Youth Council Members

Clarksville, TN – 74 students have been selected to represent the City of Clarksville Mayor’s Youth Council for the 2022-2023 school year. New members will represent the community’s youth and directly engage with the Mayor and City officials through the course of the program.
In addition, they’ll work with the City of Clarksville Department Heads, Chamber of Commerce, civic clubs, and service organizations to provide service and leadership opportunities for the youth of the City.
Class of 2022-2023 Members:
-
Addison Travis, Montgomery Central High School
-
Anna Jenks, Rossview High School
-
Arianna Finch, West Creek High School
-
Arianna Smith-Forte, Middle College at APSU
-
Ben Giles, Clarksville Academy
-
Benjamin Willis, Clarksville Christian School
-
Bentley Clift, Clarksville Academy
-
Bethel Kifle, Clarksville High School
-
Bridget Harper-Diaz, West Creek High School
-
Caleb Hampton, Clarksville High School
-
Calleigh Moody, Clarksville High School
-
Carlie Viray, Rossview High School
-
Charlie Olita, Clarksville High School
-
Chloe Jenkins, Clarksville Academy
-
Cohen Miller, Montgomery Central High School
-
Colby Byard, Clarksville Academy
-
Dakera Parker, Early Technical College
-
Dev Shah, Clarksville High School
-
Eli Greene, Montgomery Central High School
-
Elizabeth Knight, Northeast High School
-
Elizabeth Pfeifer, Rossview High School
-
Ella Muiznieks, Clarksville High School
-
Ella Reynolds, Clarksville High School
-
Emma Barrett, Clarksville High School
-
Gabriel Bracey, Kenwood Highschool
-
Genesis Gonzalez Nieves, Northwest High School
-
Gracen Nicholas, Rossview High School
-
Hope Holloway, Clarksville High School
-
I’zanna Arrington, Middle College at APSU
-
J’Niya Moore, West Creek High School
-
Jaxon Jefferson, Clarksville High School
-
Jay Yip, Rossview High School
-
Jeffrey Ortiz, ETC at TCAT
-
Jewel McCullen, Kenwood High School
-
Johnathan Maldonado, West Creek High School
-
Joshua Villa, Rossview High School
-
Judith Russell, Rossview High School
-
Justin Zheng, Rossview High School
-
Kaleb Hill, Rossview High School
-
Kaleb Joseph Sintim-Amoah, Clarksville High School
-
Kallie Barrett, Clarksville High School
-
Karma Brown, Kenwood High School
-
Karmina Sidhom, Clarksville High School
-
Katelyn Reneau, Rossview High School
-
Katie Li, Middle College at APSU
-
Kaylin Keesee, Clarksville High School
-
Keira Oxendine, West Creek High School
-
Khayla Maduka, Kenwood High School
-
Knox Rives, Clarksville High School
-
Lilli Cobb, Clarksville High School
-
Lillian Yearley, Northwest High School
-
Lydia Ramos, Clarksville Academy
-
Madelyn Holt, Clarksville High School
-
Nicholas Paul Hohenstein, West Creek High School
-
Olivia Davis, Montgomery Central High School
-
Parker Wilkinson, Clarksville High School
-
Rachel Cassella, Rossview High School
-
Rakyiah Wicks, Northwest High School
-
Ryan Bellamy, Clarksville High School
-
Samantha Shuman, Middle College at Austin Peay
-
Savannah Spencer, Clarksville High School
-
Seth Robles, Clarksville High School
-
Shane Matthew Francis, Middle College at APSU
-
Shanelle Taylor, Northeast High School
-
Sojung Volz, West Creek High School
-
Sydney Holley, Rossview High School
-
Taylor Alford, Middle College at APSU
-
Thomas Bean, Clarksville High School
-
Veronica Conrad, Rossview High School
-
Vivian Ma, Rossview High School
-
Vriya Patel, Montgomery Central High School
-
Zander Daigle, Clarksville High School
-
Zoe Cobb, Clarksville High School
The 2021-2022 Council ended its term with a dinner and ceremony on Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Awards were presented to Trevor Johnson (Rising Star Award), Darius Washington (Executives Ovation Award), and the Best Pod Award was awarded to Pod Three: Public Health. Graduates of the program will continue their secondary education at universities such as Vanderbilt University, The University of Tennessee, Brigham Young University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Rhodes College, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech, University of Richmond, Samford University, Northeastern University, West Point, Belmont University, Davidson College, and our very own Austin Peay State University.
