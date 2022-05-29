Nashville Sounds get 9-5 win over Toledo Mud Hens

Toledo, OH – The Nashville Sounds got home runs from Abraham Almonte and Pablo Reyes and three scoreless innings from Zach Vennaro in his Triple-A debut on their way to a 9-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Sunday night at Fifth Third Field.

The win for Nashville improved the club to 8-0 in series finales. Through eight series in 2022, the Sounds are 7-0-1.

Walks and errors helped the Sounds score their first three runs of the game. Jon Singleton started the scoring in the first with a run-scoring groundout. Reyes made it 2-0 when he scored on a Toledo error in the second and Brian Navarreto extended the lead to 3-0 when he lifted a sacrifice fly just moments after the error.

Toledo made a game of it thanks to home runs by Trayce Thompson and former Sound Jamie Westbrook. The blast by Westbrook cut Nashville’s lead to 4-3, and just moments later Toledo evened the game at 4-4 on a stolen base and throwing error by Navarreto.



Almonte broke the tie with a monster two-run blast to deep right field in the top of the sixth inning. It was Almonte’s third consecutive game with a home run and his sixth blast of the season.



Vennaro relieved Bettinger in the bottom of the fourth after the right-hander allowed the first four batters to reach. Vennaro allowed one of his two inherited runners to score and went on to toss three scoreless innings in his Sounds debut. Matt Hardy followed Vennaro with a pair of scoreless innings and the Sounds took a 6-4 lead to the ninth.



Reyes put the game out of reach when he launched a three-run homer off former Sound Miguel Del Pozo. It was the fifth home run of the season for Reyes.



The Sounds travel to Durham, North Carolina to begin a six-game, seven-day series Monday at 4:05pm CDT. Right-hander Dylan File (2-1, 3.99) starts for Nashville against right-hander Shane Baz (0-0, 1.93) for Durham.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s win earned the Sounds a series split with Toledo. Nashville is now 7-0-1 in the eight series the team has played in 2022.

Abraham Almonte has homered in three consecutive games…he has seven RBI during the three-game stretch.

Zach Vennaro made his Triple-A debut and earned the win (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K). The 3.0 innings he tossed matched a career-high.

Jonathan Davis (3-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI) had his second three-hit game of the year and ninth multi-hit game.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.