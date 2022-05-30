Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 30th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 30th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Nova is a lovely young female German Shepherd/Plott Hound mix. She will be medium to large size when fully grown. She is up to date on vaccinations and already spayed so she can go home the same day! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Milk Dud is a handsome young Domestic Shorthaired cat with the prettiest eyes. He is on the small side and up to date on vaccinations and will be neutered before leaving the shelter!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs is quite the character and very much a love bug! He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. He just loves playing with toys and does well with other cats. When he’s done playing he enjoys just chilling out with his family. He is an active boy so a home with toys and maybe a cat tree for him to play in would be wonderful!

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County ( CATS)

Dakota & Dolly are adorable 11 week old sweethearts. They are very bonded and it would be wonderful to have them adopted together but they can be adopted separately if there is another kitty in the home for them to play with. They are fully vaccinated, litter trained, FELV/FIV tested, dewormed, on flea and tick products and spayed. They are very playful and will make great companions.

They can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 7-8-month-old female mix with possibly some Labrador Retriever. She is very sweet and starting to become more confident when playing. She is fully vetted, heartworm negative, and will be spayed before going to her new home. Shamrock is still a puppy so a home with a fenced yard, lots of walks, and where she can continue her training will be perfect so she can become her best self!

Come meet Shamrock through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Roxy is the cutest female mixed-breed puppy! She is fully vetted, spayed, and doing great with crate and house training. She does fine with other animals, walks well on a leash, and loves to play. She will be medium-sized, roughly 50 pounds when fully grown so a large fenced yard and lots of toys will be perfect for this sweet pup.

Roxy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Little Man is a small 7 year old Chihuahua/Yorkie mix weighing in at 15 pounds. Perfect lap size! He is fully vetted, shots updated, heartworm negative, microchipped and neutered.

He will need a patient home that will continue with his housetraining and he prefers a home without children or possibly could be with older children over the age of 12. Little Man will also need work with leash training and he will need a fenced, secure yard to work on his house training and to run around and play.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Leo is a 6 month old male American/English Bulldog/Aussie mix. He is just a lovebug and is fully vetted, shots updated and will be neutered and microchipped before going to his forever home. He is housetrained, friendly and does well with other dogs.

To meet this guy please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Mocho is a gorgeous fluffy male Persian/Ragdoll mix roughly about 8-10 years old. He’s current on vaccinations, litter trained and neutered. He is declawed so needs to be an indoor guy. A climbing tower where he can just chill will be perfect for this guy. Mocho gets along fine with other cats but is unsure around dogs. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Sassy is a senior female American Staffordshire Terrier. Sassy is friendly, affectionate, gentle and dignified. She loves giving kisses and is a basic couch potato. She is house trained, fully vetted, spayed and shots updated. She does need to be the only dog so no other dogs or children are preferred. Sassy loves to be with her people and curling up for snuggles.

Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com