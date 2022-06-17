Nashville Sounds defeat Memphis Redbirds, 4-1

Memphis, TN – Right-hander Caleb Boushley won his fifth straight outing and delivered his fourth consecutive quality start on Friday night, and the Nashville Sounds cruised past the rival Memphis Redbirds 4-1 at AutoZone Park.

The Sounds evened the series at two wins apiece and increased their lead atop the division back to 1.5 games over both Memphis and Columbus.

Boushley (8-2) gave up one run on just three hits over six innings in the win. He walked three and struck out four in his team-high fourth quality start. His eight wins are tied for the league lead, and he entered play Saturday among the top five in the league in five different categories.

The Sounds never trailed in the game, scoring in the top of the first against Jake Woodford (0-1) on a Pablo Reyes double play grounder. The Redbirds got their only run of the game in the bottom half of the first, also on a double play, and David Dahl’s two-run single in the third gave the Sounds a lead they never gave back.



Weston Wilson added a home run in the eighth to make it 4-1. Matt Hardy, Jandel Gustave, and Zack Brown each tossed a scoreless relief inning, and Brown notched his third save.



The six-game series continues Saturday night at 6:35 CT. Brandon Woodruff (NR) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (38-25) on major league rehab assignment for the Brewers, and the starter for Memphis (37-26) is yet to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang went 2-for-4 with a walk for his team-high 18th multi-hit game…he also stole a base and is 11-for-12 in steals this season.

Jon Singleton walked in the first inning, his 10th consecutive game with at least one walk…it’s the longest active streak in the minor leagues…he leads the International League with 51 free passes.

The Sounds have had sole possession of 1st place in their division every day since a win on May 5th.

With Brice Turang’s stolen base, the Sounds are 66-for-77 this year in steals, and no one on the team has been caught more than twice….seven Sounds have six-plus steals

Weston Wilson’s home run gives him 30 RBIs on the season, becoming the first Sound this season to reach 30+.

