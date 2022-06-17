Clarksville Police Department reports vehicle accident on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Ringgold Road

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers are investigating a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Ringgold Road involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

It has caused a significant traffic issue because all northbound lanes are closed. Officers are attempting to detour traffic onto Ringgold Road.

CPD request that the public finds alternate routes until further notice.



Fatal Crash Investigators are responding to take over the investigation, and it is unknown how long the road will be closed.



There are no details available for release on the crash at this time