Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf comes in 10th at National Golf Invitational

Maricopa, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 312 in the final round of the Golfweek Women’s National Golf Invitational, Sunday, and finished the tournament in 10th place with a three-round score of 923 at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University finished 17 shots behind ninth-place USC Upstate and 19 shots behind eighth-place Chattanooga. Rutgers won the second NGI, shooting an aggregate score of 877 at the par-72, 6,295-yard track.

UNC Wilmington’s Victoria Levy and Jacksonville State’s Jinger Heath finished tied for individual medalist honors at three-under 213 after 54 holes before Heath won the title in a playoff.

Kady Foshaug led the Governors in her final collegiate event, shooting 79 in the third round to finish tied for 27th with a score of 227. Erica Scutt posted her best round of the tournament, shooting two-over 74 in the third round to finish in 34th with a score of 231.

Jillian Breedlove also carded a 79 in the third round and finished tied for 35th with a score of 232. Kaley Campbell recorded the final counting score for Austin Peay State University in the third round, shooting an 80 to finish tied for 46th with a three-round score of 242.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Maggie Glass shot a 90 in the third round and finished in 48th with a score of 243.

