APSU Baseball continues rolling with 11-6 victory over Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green held Central Arkansas to three runs in his 5.2 innings of work and contributed four hits and three RBI as the Governors powered past the Bears, 11-6, in Sunday Atlantic Sun Conference action at Bear Stadium.

With the win, Austin Peay (33-18, 18-9) remains atop the ASUN Conference standings. In addition, with Stetson and Jacksonville losing Sunday outings, the Governors enter the regular season’s final weekend with a one-game lead over the rest of the league.

Miller-Green (5-1) provided Austin Peay State University the start it needed Sunday, going 5.2 innings in the longest start by a Governors pitcher since April 20th. He picked up his first ASUN win this season after holding the Bears to three runs on seven hits while striking out six batters.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay State University’s offense found its stride against Central Arkansas. The APSU Govs struck a significant blow against the Bears in the second inning. Center fielder John Bay singled, and right fielder Jaden Brown and second baseman Ambren Voitik earned walks to load the bases with one out. Catcher Gus Freeman gave APSU the lead when he hammered a 2-0 pitch over the left field wall for Austin Peay’s 12th grand slam.

Central Arkansas (22-26, 12-15 ASUN) threatened to tie the game in the third inning. Catcher Hayden Seldomridge and second baseman Tanner Leonard opened the inning with back-to-back doubles. After a third base hit, first baseman AJ Mendolia drove in a second run with a sacrifice fly. The Bears would go on to load the bases with two outs before Miller-Green ended the threat by inducing an inning-ending groundout.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, including a leadoff home run by Jaden Brown in the fourth, but broke the game open with a four-run seventh inning. Jaden Brown and Freeman provided run-scoring base hits before Miller-Green added a two-run single, giving the APSU Govs a 10-3 lead they would not relinquish.

In addition to his solid outing on the mound, Miller-Green finished the day 4-for-6 with three RBI to lead APSU’s 16-hit attack. Freeman went 2-for-5 with five RBI, and Jaden Brown was 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Central Arkansas starting pitcher Payton Windham (0-3) lost after allowing five runs on six hits over three innings. Hayden Seldomridge went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Bears offense.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team closes the regular season with a four-game homestand. The Govs first host Evansville in a Tuesday 6:00pm tilt to close the nonconference portion of their schedule. Austin Peay State University then looks to win its first ASUN Conference title when it hosts North Alabama in a three-game series that starts with a Thursday 6:00pm contest at The Hand.

The APSU Athletics department has prepared a full slate of promotions for the Govs Final Bash, which can be found online at LetsGoPeay.com.