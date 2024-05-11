Austin Peay State University announces “Govs Big Blast” on tap for Final Home Baseball Week

Clarksville, TN – After a season filled with thrilling moments on the field, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team is gearing up for an electrifying finale to its home schedule on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

A four-game homestand, packed with exciting promotions, awaits fans as they rally behind the Govs’ final push to the postseason.

Securing your spot for each of the final four games is a breeze. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, and for those who prefer a personal touch, the Austin Peay Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.7329 is just a call away.

The Governors’ final home week begins with a Tuesday 6:00pm contest against Evansville. It is the final Tropical Tuesday with Tropical Smooth Café smoothies available at the main gate.

Austin Peay State University then hosts North Alabama in the final regular-season series, sponsored by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The series starts with aThursday 6:00pm game at The Hand. The APSU Govs and Lions continue the series with a Friday 6:00pm contest and wrap up the regular season with a Sunday game that starts at 1:00pm.

Thursday night is “Let’s Glow Peay” with glow sticks and bracelets presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The highlight of the night is the postgame fireworks show.

Friday night, the Governors will recognize their graduates and seniors before the 6:00pm contest. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar cups will be available to the first fans at The Hand. In addition, the “First Round is on Roland,” with the governors’ head coach providing the first 50 beers purchased.

Finally, Saturday is “Mom’s Day Off,” with plenty of activities on-site for children and a special offer for moms. The right field corner of The Hand will be turned into a kids’ play zone with a bounce house, face painter, and ice cream truck. On the other side of the field, the Shawn Kelley K Club will have mimosas in addition to its traditional food and drink offerings. In recognition of Mother’s Day, the athletics department is offering a buy one, get one free ticket offer for the K Club, available only in person at the ticket booth at The Hand.

APSU’s baseball team enters this weekend alone atop the Atlantic Sun Conference standings, with six ASUN games remaining. The Austin Peay State University Governors are at Central Arkansas this weekend, and Sunday’s game can be watched on ESPN+.