Clarksville Social Club’s Second Event, A Night of Networking and Fun at Old Glory Distilling Co.

Clarksville, TN – “This is our second event for the Clarksville Social Club,” Danielle Stack said. We are at Old Glory Distilling Co., which is a beautiful venue, and the food is excellent.”

CSC is a new networking group founded by Stack. “You win in life with people, and right now, I have the right people around me,” Stack said. “We have some folks returning for their second event with us, but we also have a lot of new people, and I love it.”

“Next week, we’re going to host an event in the heart of downtown. CSC’s goal is to keep collaborating with small businesses and good people. It’s a chance for people to network with other local entrepreneurs, meet new people, and thrive in a positive environment.”

